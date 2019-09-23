It’s been quite the journey for Kianna Young.
She’s from Corpus Christi, Texas, which is a 1,081 mile, over 15-hour drive to Athens, Georgia. But that’s not the only journey she’s been through.
Since arriving on campus in 2016, Young has experienced a coaching change, redshirted her freshman year, and had to deal with not getting a majority of playing time during her first three years with the team.
Learning head coach Tom Black’s style took time. She was asked to do what she hadn’t done before, and it made her hesitant.
Before this season, Young had a career average of 1.43 points per set, and the best finish she had on the team for blocks was fifth. Through the first nine matches of this season, Young has seen her points per set more than double, to 3.17, and she is leading the team with 19 blocks thus far.
Young described her year as an “exponential learning curve,” with the results being better than what even some of her teammates expected.
“She’s always been consistent and stable,” junior Rachel Ritchie said. “But I don’t think anybody saw [this] coming. [It was like] she woke up one day and everything just kinda came together.”
The change seemed to be immediate. So when it happened, everyone took notice.
“We were joking once after she got just a gnarly kill,” Ritchie said. “I looked over and was just like ‘is this the same Kianna that we’ve had before?’”
Young’s recent success hasn’t only caught the attention of her teammates and coaches. After leading Georgia in kills for the first time this season against Long Beach State and Texas State, she carried that momentum into a tournament sweep at the Blue Devil Classic, where she was one of three Bulldogs to earn all-tournament honors.
In Young’s eyes, her past struggles are the reason she feels her play is at this current level.
“It was kind of an internal struggle,” Young said. “I was thinking I didn’t pull as much as I thought I should of the previous years. I was trying to make up for it in a sense.”
Still learning in her new role, Young admitted that being in the program for four years doesn’t correspond to a culmination of her potential. She even reaches out to teammates regularly for advice.
“Meghan [Donovan] has been a good resource because she knows so much about her position,” Young said. “It’s good to be able to learn from both the coaches and other players.”
Young’s level of confidence is growing with her play. Everything is looking up for her, even outside of volleyball. She was eager to talk about her new cast-iron skillet to cook with.
After three years of sitting in the shadows of other players, it’s Young’s chance. The journey has her here, and the journey has her ready.
