The Georgia volleyball team was defeated by Alabama 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum. The loss brings the Bulldogs to a 2-3 record and is the first win of the season for Alabama.
Intensity and playing as a team seemed to be the key points for the Bulldogs when looking back at the defeat. Head coach Tom Black has higher expectations when it comes to the energy his team plays at.
"It’s our job to play that hard. It shouldn’t be a surprise when our intensity gets down, it should be up all the time,” Black said. “That’s what we expect."
Georgia started the match with the exact type of intensity that Black expects as they jumped to a commanding 7-1 lead. A few service errors and Amber Stivrins kills led to a 14-9 lead as Georgia looked to finish off the Crimson Tide. Alabama responded with a late run which led to the only lead change of the set and gave the Tide a 25-23 victory to start the match.
The second set was the worst of the night for the Bulldogs as Alabama was able to command most of the contest. Georgia lost the set 25-19 with their backs against the wall entering the third.
Set three produced a completely different Georgia team. The energy and teamwork that was nonexistent through the first two sets helped rejuvenate the Bulldogs. Four lead changes and ties created a very competitive first half of the set as the pressure of a sweep loomed over Georgia. A few key blocks and another Stivrins kill helped to put the momentum on Georgia’s side and pushed them to a 25-21 win.
The final set saw seven ties and four lead changes with the match on the line. The Bulldogs pulled away late to take a 23-19 lead after a few Crimson Tide service errors, but a game winning 6-0 run for Alabama was the nail in the coffin for the Bulldogs.
Senior Rachel Ritchie looked at the loss from a positive point of view and knows the team has to learn from their mistakes if they want to take game two from Alabama.
"I think it’s just knowing how strong we are when we play together, and we play as a team,” Ritchie said. “A lot of the time, some people are struggling, and some people are playing great, and it seems like two different teams. As long as we can come together and pick each other up, we’ll be good."
The Bulldogs finish the two-game series against Alabama tomorrow at the Stegeman Coliseum at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.