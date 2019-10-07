In professional volleyball, the opposite hitter usually shares the highest salary of the team along with the setter — so why have some never even heard of this position?
Opposite hitters got their name because they are placed on the opposite side of the court from the setter.
With this being said, they usually hit from the right side, but sometimes they shift around the front row and hit from other spots. Though this seems simple, there is a lot of responsibility and pressure that is placed on opposites.
“To be a good opposite you have to hit well during in-system plays and block well against their left-side hitter,” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “And to be a great opposite you have to be able of hit the out-of-system also which is all tough.”
The opposite hitter has to block and hit against the opposing team’s outside hitter, which forces them to be strategic with their shots.
“They have to call their sets based off the passes which can be difficult, so if it’s a crazy play they’ll call for a higher set and if it’s a more controlled pass they call for a lower set,” setter Meghan Donovan said. “Going off that, that determines their footwork, so they have to recognize the pass, call the right set, and do the right footwork which is tough.”
The positioning of the setter can makes it more difficult to set the opposite hitter so that she can take a good swing.
Mallory Hernandez, Georgia’s opposite hitter, said the footwork was the toughest part of the position.
“If the set is off the net or tight, I have to open up to the setter and shuffle to the right,” Hernandez said. “There’s a specific thing for every single thing you do which gets really hard to keep up with.”
These challenges may seem really hard to adjust to, but playing as an opposite hitter can create well-rounded players. For instance, Kaylah House played opposite hitter for Coastal Carolina for her freshman and sophomore year of college.
Though she is now a middle blocker, she thinks that playing opposite hitter had its benefits.
“I think it helped me overall as a player because when I did play opposite, it helped me focus on footwork and eye work,” House said. “When you work on that stuff it makes you a really good all-around player no matter what position you play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.