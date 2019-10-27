After a winning six matches in a row, the Georgia volleyball team fell to Texas A&M in three sets at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
In the first set, Georgia had a short run at 3-0, but the Aggies tied the score up and then continued to gain more momentum. The Bulldogs ended up calling a timeout that resulted in Texas A&M getting a larger lead that prompted head coach Tom Black to call another time out. The set then ended on the Aggies going on an 8-2 run and winning 25-16.
In the second set, it was a dog fight between the two teams with a total of 13 tied scores and six lead changes. With both tied at 17 points, Texas A&M started to take the lead and pressured Georgia into calling another timeout.
Georgia attempted a comeback after the timeout, but was unable to keep the lead which ended in them losing the set 25-20.
Texas A&M gained a quick lead in the third and final set. The Bulldogs tried to stay competitive in the fight, and later gained back some momentum tied the score at 20. Texas A&M ended the match on a 5-1 run and sealed the Bulldogs’ fate.
Meghan Donovan lead with 11 digs and 25 assists, earning her eighth double-double of the season in assists. Offensively, Kacie Evans led the way with eight kills, followed by Kianna Young with six kills and Kaylah House with five kills.
Georgia’s next game will be against University of Arkansas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
