Coming off a season filled with uncertainties and setbacks, the Georgia volleyball team looks to improve on its previous 8-14 season. With the season opener just one day away, the Bulldogs have high hopes for this season with five returning starters including Claire Rothenberger who started at libero in 19 games along with some new faces that have added to the team’s overall position mix for the 2021 season.
“[The freshmen] are ready to jump on it,” Rothenberger said. “They're so open to feedback and it's just really easy to play with them because they’re fired up, competitive and ready to go”.
The Bulldogs roster does not lack in depth as head coach Tom Black will have six freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors and five seniors who have all become very familiar with each other.
Rothenberger is one of two fifth-year seniors for Georgia along with Dalaney Hans. Both spoke about their new teammates and expressed their admiration for them as well as their excitement for the upcoming season.
“It's been fun to have such a competitive environment with each position group,” Hans said. “When you have such depth, each position group can only get pushed that much harder so its making everyone more competitive and better in the gym”
While the Bulldogs seem to have one of the strongest rosters since Black has been at the helm, their schedule of opponents seems to be just as strong. Georgia is set to play five teams that will start the season ranked in the AVCA Top-25 including Florida, Nebraska and Kentucky who sit inside the top-10.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging, Georgia was only allowed to play in-conference matchups throughout the entire season last year. They will be faced with a more diverse schedule this season playing teams outside the SEC. However, Black does not seem concerned with the expanded list of opponents.
“I like our team and I think we have a lot of girls who can play,” Black said. “The SEC is to the point now that if you’re at the top of the SEC then you’re at the top of the country”.
When asked about last season, Black expressed that there were a lot of problems that the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that taught him, his staff and his players a lot about their culture and how to develop while facing challenges that never had to be dealt with before. Black also said that there were a lot of things that the players did over the summer that improved the culture of Georgia Volleyball.
The players have come together around Black in his fifth year as head coach of the Bulldogs and they believe that they are in a great position to have a shot at huge amounts of success this year and in the future as Black and his coaching staff continue to use their experienced veterans and their young newcomers to create a winning program in Athens.
“As a team, we want to be SEC champions at the end of this season,” said Hans. “We know that when we play our system we can be successful and beat any team that we want.”
Georgia will play host to No. 22 Pepperdine, Morehead State and Winthrop in the Classic City Clash. The Bulldogs first appearance on the court will be against Morehead State Friday night at 7 p.m. They will then take on Winthrop and Pepperdine on Saturday.