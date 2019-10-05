Georgia volleyball opened the weekend with a 3-1 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night. The victory was a solid response to last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to the No. 12 ranked Florida Gators as Georgia improved to 10-4 on the season, and 2-1 in SEC play.
“We made a decision, we started making way bigger swings, got way more aggressive,” said Georgia head coach Tom Black. “[We] didn’t wait for a point to happen, we started taking it … We got aggressive and stayed aggressive, and it was good to see us make that switch in the middle of the game.”
Reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Kacie Evans continued her impressive debut season in the win, recording a new career-best in kills with 19.
Georgia opened the first set with an 11-4 run, never looked back and cruised to a 25-16 victory. Tennessee struggled heavily in the first part of the match, and hit just .086 in the opening frame. The second set began tight, with Tennessee holding a 12-8 lead before a 10-2 run established the Volunteers’ control to even the contest 25-14.
It was the third set, however, that would go the longest way in deciding the match. While Georgia would establish control early, Tennessee came storming back before a late Bulldog run gave a hard-fought 27-25 win. From that point, Georgia imposed its dominance on the match with a 25-17 fourth-set victory to clinch the match.
With a solid start to conference play, momentum is building around this Georgia team. Even in the defeat to a nationally-competitive Florida squad, there is reason for confidence that Black’s program has a bright future.
“I’d definitely give us an A- right now,” Evans said. “I definitely think that we can go up to an A+ for sure, and I know we can compete with anyone in this conference. We could definitely see an SEC Championship here pretty soon.”
Georgia volleyball will continue the homestand this weekend as the Bulldogs welcome Alabama to Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.