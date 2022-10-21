The University of Georgia volleyball team completed its first SEC sweep of the season after defeating No. 11 Florida 3-0 on the road (25-22, 25-23, 25-20).
Senior Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 16 kills while posting six blocks and five digs. Junior transfer Sophie Fischer totaled eight kills while senior Amber Stivrins had nine.
The Gators quickly took a 3-0 in the first set. However, the 3-0 start was countered with an 8-0 rally from the Bulldogs that made the score 8-3. Redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris tallied two service aces in that time to fuel the run.
After Florida’s second timeout of the match with the Bulldogs ahead 18-12, the Gators climbed back with another 3-0 run to make the score 19-16, forcing a Georgia timeout. The Bulldogs came out of the timeout hot and outlasted Florida to take the first set by a score of 25-22.
The Gators responded with another early run in the second set to make the score 5-0. The run paced a 12-6 deficit for Georgia, forcing the Bulldogs to take both of their timeouts. Following the timeout, Georgia gained ground on the Gators by going on a 4-0 run at 15-9 to make the score 15-13.
Down 17-14, the Bulldogs went on a second run in the set after scoring 6 straight to take a 20-17 lead.
Georgia continued to roll as the Bulldogs scored an additional four straight to force a set point. The run was soon silenced by a 4-0 run from Florida that shortened the Bulldogs’ lead to one. However, Stivrins’ eighth kill of the match ended the Gators late run and won the set for Georgia by a score of 25-23.
The Bulldogs carried their second set momentum into the third and final set by going on a 6-0 run that made the score 7-3 in favor of Georgia. The Gators sacrificed an early timeout that soon helped them tie the set at 7 with a 4-0 run.
After a few long, back-and-forth rallies, that match was once again tied at a score of 13-13. However, a 6-1 run for the Bulldogs swung the momentum back to Georgia that now had a 19-14 lead. Georgia continued to control the set and made its way to a 25-20 victory and head coach Tom Black’s fourth win against a ranked opponent while with Georgia.
The sweep of Florida was the first Bulldog sweep over a ranked team since 1993, when Georgia swept No. 12 Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.
“The team played hard and stuck together,” Black said. “I thought our serving and the offense run by our setters made the difference tonight. Florida is a great team and we’re happy to come out with a good result.”
The Bulldogs will travel back home after a long stint on the road to host Alabama in a two-match series on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s match is set for 2 p.m. while first serve on Sunday will take place at 12 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.