The Georgia volleyball team defeated Auburn in straight sets Friday: 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. The Bulldogs avenged their own straight-set loss to the rival Tigers the previous evening at Stegeman Coliseum. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.
"I think we've been waiting around for pixie dust to come save our season,” head coach Tom Black said. “The girls really showed up tonight and stood up on their own two feet and did it [themselves].”
Georgia took the first set in dominant fashion. After the first few points went back-and-forth, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to open up a 12-5 lead. Auburn couldn’t recover and Georgia rolled to a 25-14 win.
Despite multiple Auburn timeouts, the Tigers couldn’t establish any momentum in the first set, due in large part to strong defensive play by the Bulldogs. On one rally midway through the frame, Auburn looked poised to score after a kill attempt took a wayward ricochet off a Georgia defender. However, freshman libero Bailey Cox ranged backward and made an over-the-shoulder dig to save the point.
The Bulldogs also had four blocks in the first set, including two by junior Meghan Froemming, who saw action for the first time in three weeks. Georgia recorded 22 blocks in just three sets, compared with just seven blocks Thursday. Junior Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 12 kills.
"It's probably the best blocking we've had [all season]," Evans said. "Everyone was treating the game like it matters every point."
The strong first set was typical of the Bulldogs, who tend to hit the ground running. However, the usual second-set struggles did not happen for Georgia in this match. After Auburn won the first three points, the Bulldogs took over and went up 20-11. The Tigers made a 7-4 run late in the frame, but Georgia finished them off with a Froemming kill to take the second set 25-18.
Auburn opened the third with an 8-4 lead, but the momentum shifted after an apparent kill by the Tigers was successfully challenged by Georgia. This incited a 5-1 run by the Bulldogs, allowing them to tie the score at 9-9. The lead changed hands frequently over the second half as both teams traded points.
"We competed and we kept our composure in set three,” Black said. “It was a huge emotional shift.”
After the Tigers scored twice to knot the must-win set at 23-23 the Bulldogs finished them off on a kill by junior Amber Stivrins and a block by seniors Kayla Rivera and Sage Naves.
"I think we played more for the love for each other tonight. Last night I felt disconnected from everybody from a personal standpoint, and I know other people have been feeling it too," Evans said. "On the personal side, we brushed off outside things that are happening off the court. We just focused on our team and the team we were playing against."
The Bulldogs next face Mississippi State at home on Oct. 27th. Georgia is currently 6-13 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.