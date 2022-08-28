The University of Georgia Volleyball team handed out two sweeps to Chattanooga and Santa Clara on Saturday morning and evening. The matches were highlighted by senior Kacie Evans who totaled 17 kills and 20.5 points against the Broncos in the later game.
The Bulldogs have started out the season streaking with three sweeps in three games.
"This team is certainly just special. … And playing in Stegeman Coliseum, it's unreal, it's just awesome having the fans here," said Evans. "It's a whole different level when we're on our game, and it really showed in the last three matches. We swept everyone, just continuing to keep playing our game like that."
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start in the first set against Chattanooga by going on a 5-0 run that featured an ace from freshman Estelle Haugen. Three attack errors by Georgia helped the Mocs to keep the deficit close at 8-4. However, Georgia continued to dominate on the offensive attack.
With the Bulldogs ahead 13-9, they scored six straight times to extend their lead to 10. Senior Meghan Froemming had three aces within the run that forced Chattanooga to take a timeout.
Georgia finished the set with five total aces, redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris and Haugen with one each and Froemming with the other three.
The Bulldogs outscored the Mocs 6-4 to finish the set on top 25-13 go ahead 1-0 in the match.
The beginning of set two was a lot closer as the largest separation of points between the two teams was two. While Chattanooga never held a lead in the set, The Mocs tied the set on four different plays and stayed close to the Bulldogs halfway through the set.
It wasn’t until Georgia went on their second 6-0 run of the match that helped the Bulldogs gain some separation.
Chattanooga scored just six points to Georgia’s 13 to end the second set. The Bulldogs then had a 2-0 lead thanks to the 25-16 set win.
The tight battle featured five kills from Norris and four from freshman Tori Harper.
Chattanooga stayed with the Bulldogs in the third set as well. There were eight times where the Mocs tied the score, Chattanooga even took the lead halfway through the set where the score was 12-11 with the Bulldogs trailing.
An attack error from Chattanooga allowed Georgia to regain the lead at 14-13. The Bulldogs did not look back after that. Georgia finished the set with a 12-5 run and won 25-18 to clinch the sweep.
Georgia's second match of the day was a tight contest against Santa Clara where neither team fell farther than three points early in the first set.
After three straight Georgia kills from Froemming, Evans and senior Sage Powell, the Bulldogs got the separation that they needed to take control of the set.
Three service errors and a pair of Aces for Georgia pushed the Bulldogs over the Broncos in the first set.
An ace from junior Mallory Downing started the Bulldogs on a path that would shoot them to a 12-7 lead after a 4-0 run. Another ace from Evans that made the score 17-11 resulted in the Broncos’ fourth timeout of the set.
Trailing 3-5 in the beginning of the third and final set, junior transfer Sophie Fischer and Harper fueled a 4-0 run with back-to-back blocks that allowed the Bulldogs to take their first lead of the set.
The addition of Harper and Fischer has added a lot of size to Georgia’s roster. In her first ever game as a Bulldog on Friday night, Fischer broke the all-time Georgia volleyball record for blocks in a single game with 11 blocks. Harper has also been a strong presence on the defensive side as she has totaled 13 blocks in just three games.
“No one’s going to be bigger than Sophie and Tori when they’re together,” Head Coach Tom Black said. “They’re at a level where if they get any better, they can be really good in this conference.”
Evans capped off the Bulldogs set victory with her 17th kill of the night. The set finished with a score of 25-17.
In total, Georgia finished the match with nine service aces with Evans at the head which was one of the key stats that helped the Bulldogs complete their third sweep of the season.
"I've been trying to work on it, basically, all four years I've been here," Evans said. "I never really felt confident actually performing in a game and Aaron Benning came up to me before the match started. He goes, 'How about topspin?' I said, 'Let's go for it.' So I went off, just taking that breath that I needed and letting it rip. That's all I need to do."
Georgia will be back in action for another home match on Friday, Sep. 2 against Charlotte at 6:30 p.m.