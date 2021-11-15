Over the weekend, the Georgia volleyball team defeated Missouri in a two-game series. This is the first time in seven years that the volleyball team has beat the Tigers in Athens. The win brings the Bulldogs to 10-15 overall and 6-8 in the SEC.
Georgia gained early momentum by winning the first three rallies, and ended the first set strong with a score of 25-13.
In the second set, Missouri captured an early lead, but several Bulldog runs put them ahead at 21-19, which caused the final Tiger timeout. Georgia remained strong and finished the second set with a score of 25-21.
The Bulldogs came out aggressive in the third set to gain an early lead. They maintained this lead all game, and finished the first match of the series in three sets by a score of 25-17.
In the second match of the series Georgia scored early on in the first set and led the game 15-10 at the first media timeout. Missouri closed the gap at the end of the stanza, but Georgia prevailed with a win, 25-19. The second set was a closer match with Georgia only leading 8-4, until Missouri cut Georgia’s lead with a 5-1 run.
Georgia came back and regained their lead at the media break with a score of 15-12. The teams were tied at 17, until three straight points, capped by an ace from freshman Bailey Cox, put the Bulldogs ahead 22-19. Missouri came back strong and tied the set again at 24, but Georgia was able to take a 2-0 lead, and finish the second set with a score of 26-24.
The Tigers came out strong in the third set leading the Bulldogs 11-8. Georgia fought back with a 5-0 run to take the lead 13-11. Missouri capitalized on Georgia errors and regained their lead, which they did not lose the rest of the set and took the third 25-21 prompting a fourth set. Georgia came out stronger with an early lead in the fourth set, and secured a win with a score of 25-16.
Junior outside hitter, Kacie Evans, dominated offensively in both matches with a total of 30 kills over the weekend. Evans credits the offensive success to the strong connection between the players and the speed of the offense as a whole.
Other notable players from both games include seniors: Kayla Riviera with 19 kills, Sage Naves with 15 kills and Amber Stivrins with 22 kills. Head coach Tom Black credited the team’s improvement in transition offense to its success over the weekend.
“I think the biggest change I've seen is our transition offense,” Black said. “We've been able to keep more consistent offensive pressure, and that's a big deal for us."
Defensively, freshmen Bailey Cox and Clara Brower each put up the most digs in both games, with eight digs each in the first match and 14 a piece in the second. Cox and senior Delaney Hans co-led their team with a pair of aces. In addition, Hans had 22 assists and seven digs.
The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to compete in a two-game series against Ole Miss on Nov. 18th and 19th.