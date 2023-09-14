Georgia volleyball capped off an undefeated run in the Bulldog Classic Tournament with a 3-0 win against Samford on Friday afternoon at Ramsey Student Center.
Samford was unable to answer the dominant Georgia offense, which put up nine aces.
“Our serving really stepped up this weekend. It put a lot of pressure on everyone we played,” head coach Tom Black said. “I thought there was a lot of growth this weekend from our team. It was a lot of fun to see.”
Georgia hit a .341, led by senior blocker Sophie Fischer and graduate outside hitter Kacie Evans who had 13 and 11 kills respectively. Sophomore opposite hitter Tori Harper and graduate outside/opposite hitter Erica Staunton each had five kills during the match.
Junior setter Clara Brower led the team in assists with 27 and freshman setter Kaiya Tyson had seven. Defensively, Georgia tallied four blocks and 38 digs. Both Brower and senior libero Mallory Downing had nine digs each.
“I have so much credit to give to our passers this weekend”, Brower said. “I felt like they really flipped that switch for the team. They really put us in system offense all the time and they were just awesome in that back row.”
During the opening set, Georgia came out strong with a 4-0 lead. Early kills from Fischer, Evans and sophomore outside hitter Estelle Haugen helped widen the gap before a Samford timeout with Georgia up 10-4. A strong Georgia offense including four more kills by Evans kept the Georgia lead going before Samford called its second timeout trailing 18-7. Georgia held Samford to only seven more points as it closed out the set 25-14.
Despite a close start during the second set, an ace by Brower put the Bulldogs up 11-6 and a one-handed set by Brower to freshman middle blocker Ceci Gooch gained Georgia momentum. A block from Harper sent Georgia into the media timeout up 15-8. Samford called a timeout at 17-9 which was soon followed by an ace from junior defensive specialist Bailey Cox. A kill and ace from Fishcer followed with an eventual Samford timeout at 21-11. Fischer proceeded with 2 aces and Harper had a kill to close the set at 25-14.
The closest set of the three was the third, which began tight. Tied at 13, Georgia won five of the six next points to pull away with the first big lead. Kills from Fischer and Tyson helped bring the lead to 18-14 before a Samford timeout. Graduate right side hitter Krista Blakely, Haugen, Brower and Gooch each had kills which contributed to the 25-21 Georgia victory.
The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta next to face in-state rival No. 11 Georgia Tech on Friday at 7 p.m. for the Georgia Tech Classic Tournament.