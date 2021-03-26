The Georgia volleyball team won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, defeating Ole Miss 3-2 on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum to sweep the series against the Rebels. The Bulldogs finish the season with a 7-13 record.
Kacie Evans rebounded on Thursday from a quiet Wednesday night performance, as she finished with a season-high and team-high 24 kills. Georgia as a team outperformed Ole Miss in kills 73-59.
Georgia finished with a .374 hitting percentage. Ole Miss also hit well, as they finished with a .323 hitting percentage.
Bulldog senior outside hitter Rachel Ritchie was a big contributor to both of those categories. In her final game, she picked up a season-high in kills with 20. She also finished with a season-high .567 hitting percentage as well, smashing her previous best.
Ritchie contributes her success to “communication with the setters.”
“Just knowing that I have their back, they have mine,” she said. “Whatever happens, if it’s a kill or an error, that we both work on it together.”
One persisting problem for both teams Thursday night was service errors. Although Ole Miss had nine aces on serves, they also had 13 service errors.
Georgia fared worse, as it finished with 22 service errors. Some of them were key to the Rebels sticking around as long as they did.
“It was probably different for each person,” said head coach Tom Black. “We just missed a ton so we gotta be better there.”
Ole Miss got off to a quick start in the first set. The Rebels opened the game with a 6-1 run, which Georgia matched after a timeout to tie the game. Ole Miss continued to force Georgia timeouts with 4-0 and 4-1 runs, aided by Gabby Easton’s three straight aces, but the Bulldogs final push of a 3-0 run quickly got the final point after the timeout to take the first set, 25-19.
The Rebels started off hot in the second set, opening with a 3-0 run. They led 6-2 and forced Georgia to take another early timeout, but Ole Miss continued to dominate and make the score 18-10, on Easton’s sixth ace of the game.
“We came out super flat and with really low intensity,” Black said. “It was just kind of a battle from there.”
After a second timeout, Georgia finally woke up. They responded with a 3-0 scoring run to force an Ole Miss timeout. Later on, they went on a 4-0 scoring run to tie the game at 22. They also solved their problem with Easton’s serving. Her sixth ace was her final one of the night.
“She definitely gave us one tonight,” Evans said. “We just knew where she was serving. We just had to read her angles out, and I think we definitely responded after the last aces she had.”
The two teams went back-and-forth, trying to win the game by two. Georgia finally prevailed in the set, 32-30, with kills from Sage Naves and Phoebe Awoleye.
The back-and-forth affair continued well into the third set. Georgia had a three point lead throughout, but couldn’t extend it. After a 19-17 Georgia lead, they finally gained enough separation with a 6-2 run, and they won the set 25-19.
The momentum carried into the beginning of the fourth set. Georgia opened on a 6-1 run, resulting in a quick Ole Miss timeout. The Rebels slowly chipped at the lead after that and the sides continued to battle in a tight match until Ole Miss went up 21-19 but earned a red card, giving Georgia its own point. This began a sequence of events in which the officials completely slowed down the pace of the game.
There were three extended stoppages between the red card call and the second Georgia timeout at 23-22. The set ended up going beyond 25 points again.
After Evans thought she gave Georgia a 26-25 lead, Ole Miss challenged and won. Georgia then challenged the overturned ruling and lost. Ole Miss hung on to win the set, 28-26.
“We knew that we should’ve won in four,” Evans said. “We knew in our mindset like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna come out and we’re gonna show them who we really are, how we fight a fifth set, how we finish a game.’”
Ole Miss had an early 4-3 lead in the fifth set. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-2 scoring run, and drained both timeouts from the Rebels. Ole Miss cut the lead to 13-11, but Georgia hung on, sealing the set and the game with a Mallory Hernandez stuff block, 15-12.
“It’s definitely an emotional night for us,” Ritchie said. “It feels great to end it with a win on our home court.”
Georgia finished the season 4-1 in five-set games. More than half of their wins went the full distance.
Along with Ritchie, three other Bulldog seniors played their final game of the season. Black congratulated them on their efforts of playing through such a strange season.
“I was telling them before the game that just trying to be great students and great athletes is usually enough in the world,” Black said. “Having to do that on top of all the challenges that have happened this year, we owe a lot to them and we’ll miss them.”