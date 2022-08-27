Georgia volleyball swept Troy University 3-0 Friday evening during this season’s home opener in Stegeman Coliseum. This year’s Classic City Clash opened the official Georgia volleyball season.
“I thought it was a good first day. Lots of positives, and I was proud to see where we can get a lot better as it is the first game of the season,” head coach Tom Black said. “I think we play fast, it’s an exciting style of play. Our offense is going to get a lot smoother. I think we’re really tough behind the service line and obviously we blocked a ton of balls , if we do that I think we’re hard to score against.”
During the opening set, freshman right-side hitter Tori Harper asserted herself as a contributor on the court with an early kill. This was followed by an unanswered block by sophomore setter Clara Brower and graduate middle blocker Sage Powell.
Redshirt junior setter Alexa Fortin connected early with senior right-side hitter Meghan Froemming, junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer and Powell, all with respective kills.
Fortin and Brower split time as setters out of a 6-2 rotation.
Georgia and Troy were neck-and-neck during this closely fought set. Tied 7-7, Brower assisted Harper for an undisputed tip kill. Soon after, Froemming had an overpass kill to tie the game 13-13.
After trailing 15-16, Fischer’s kill sparked a 3-0 run including a kill from Harper which was followed by a Troy time-out.
Following the time-out sophomore outside hitter Abby Maesch scored her first kill of the set to bring the score to 20-16..
Senior outside hitter Kacie Evans brought Georgia to set point with a kill and a combined block by Powell and Maesch secured the first set with a final score of 25-19.
The second set began close with a tied score of 5-5 until a Georgia 3-0 run including a kill by Maesch and ace by sophomore libero Bailey Cox.
Fischer and Harper continued to prove to be a defensive force with multiple uncontested blocks. Fischer's solo stuff block brought the score to 20-13 followed by a combined block from Fischer and Maesch and an additional stuff from Fischer.
A kill from Fischer sent the team to set point and Georgia eventually took the second set with a final score of 25-18.
Froemming had an ace early in the third set to make the score 3-2. A block from Fischer following a kill from Maesch brought a new energy to the game with a score of 11-7. Georgia called a time-out at 16-14 and immediately was followed by a kill from Evans.
With stuff blocks from Fischer and Harper Georgia led 20-15. A joint block from Froemming and Fischer brought the Bulldogs to set point. A kill from Maesch secured the win for Georgia winning 3-0 overall.
Georgia put up a combined 15 blocks in the three-set match, the most since 13 against Kennesaw State in 2016 and hit an average .304 as a team.
Evans led the team in kills with 11 in addition to seven digs. Brower led assists with 21 and Cox led digs with 11. In her first official game as a Bulldog Harper had seven blocks and three kills.
Fischer was the highest scoring blocker with 11, setting a new Georgia rally scoring record, combined with her eight kills.
“I felt good. Offensively there were a couple things off, I still have a lot to work on with that but defensively, blocking was there,” Fischer said. “I think we have high expectations as a team and obviously those don’t happen overnight so just continue to come to practice each day, work hard, learn from each game and continue to work.”
Georgia is scheduled to face Chattanooga and Santa Clara on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.