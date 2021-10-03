The Georgia volleyball team lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks: 21-25, 22-25, 23-25 Saturday evening in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It was the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive loss on the season.
The Bulldogs played well even though they couldn't earn out a win. Junior Amber Stivrins kept up her strong play of late to lead Georgia in kills with 11. Freshman Bailey Cox had 10 digs in her first career start at libero. Fellow freshman Clara Brower had eight digs and 28 assists and sophomore Phoebe Awoleye blocked six Razorback kill attempts.
Unfortunately for Georgia, most of this production came after Arkansas had taken control of the match. Before the Bulldogs could blink, the Razorbacks had jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the first set. Georgia slowly cut the deficit, then went on a 10-1 run to cut the lead to 20-18. However, Arkansas held on and put the Bulldogs away 25-21.
Georgia took the lead to start the second set with blocks on the first two plays. The Bulldogs carried the lead through most of the frame, but, down 20-16, the Razorbacks won seven straight points to take a 23-20 lead and won the second set 25-22.
Much like in Wednesday's loss, the Bulldogs, down 2-0 in the third set, refused to roll over. In a back-and-forth final frame, Georgia came back from deficits 13-11, 17-15 and 20-18 to tie the score or take the lead. However, a late push from the Razorbacks finished off the Bulldogs, 25-23, and completed the sweep for Arkansas.
It was the second consecutive match the Bulldogs have been swept after losing 3-0 to Florida on Sept. 29.
Georgia, now 4-10 overall and 0-3 in SEC play, will look for its first conference win of the season in a two-match series on the road against Texas A&M. First serve will be 8 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.