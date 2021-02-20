The Georgia volleyball team lost in straight sets to No. 25 Missouri in the first match of their weekend series.
Friday's defeat marks the Bulldogs’ sixth consecutive loss of their 2020-21 season, dropping their overall record to 4-9.
Senior Rachel Ritchie led the Georgia offense with 10 kills, followed closely behind by sophomore Kacie Evans' nine kills, eight digs and two of Georgia’s four aces.
Georgia head coach Tom Black spoke highly of junior Mallory Hernandez, who helped the offense with eight kills on the night.
“We were siding out at a good clip in the first set and we made it competitive,” Black said. “Mallory Hernandez stepped up and had a great night for us offensively. We have to keep working at being good for longer.”
Georgia improved in its number of errors since its series against Kentucky, recording only 11 on Friday night. The Bulldogs' struggles in hitting percentage continued, however, as the .185 they recorded was outshined by Missouri’s .356.
The Bulldogs were slow to come alive early on in the match, a problem they are beginning to become all too familiar with. Missouri began the first set with a 5-1 run that Georgia was able to contest with four straight of its own, but shortly after the Bulldogs found themselves down once again.
Halfway through the first, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the night, following three consecutive rallies that put them ahead 17-15. But back-and-forth rallies led to lead exchanges that the Tigers eventually came out on top of, taking the first set 25-23.
The Bulldogs began the second with a three-point streak, but it was short-lived as Missouri answered back with a 4-0 run. The middle of the set saw more back-and-forth exchanges, with neither team taking more than a few points at a time.
A Georgia timeout came at 12-9, followed by one last exchange in the set to bring the score to 19-16, but the Tigers followed it up with a 6-1 run that Georgia could not stop, taking the set 25-17.
In the third, the Bulldogs trailed by one point until the halfway point of the set. But with Georgia trailing 12-11, an 8-0 Tiger run gave them control of the set and allowed them to put an end to the match.
At 20-11, Georgia mustered three points in a row, but it wasn’t enough to keep Missouri from pulling off the sweep with a 25-17 third set score.
The Bulldogs will look to put an end to their losing streak on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the two teams meet for their second match of the weekend series against Missouri.