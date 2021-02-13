The Georgia volleyball team dropped the first of two matches in its weekend series against No. 3 Kentucky in straight sets 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-17).
Nearly doubling Georgia in kills, Kentucky’s strong attack kept the Bulldogs on their heels for most of the match. The Wildcats recorded 40, whereas Georgia managed only 21.
Strong runs set up by medleys of kills and aces from the Wildcats seemed to only be stopped by timeouts from the Bulldogs. Georgia used both of its timeouts in each set, while the Wildcats did not resort to any of theirs.
Errors were a consistent issue for the Bulldogs, as they finished with 25 compared to Kentucky’s 10. Over passing and over complicating their points were some of the mistakes head coach Tom Black plans to focus on ahead of the second match of the series on Sunday.
“I thought we were serving pretty tough throughout the match, but there were a lot of points that we were just giving them,” Black said. “[We need to] make sure we aren’t giving away free points so that the game doesn’t get too hard.”
Georgia’s hitting percentage today simply was not up to par to contest the third-best team in the nation. The Bulldogs’ negative .044 hitting percentage paled in comparison to Kentucky’s .357, which allowed for Kentucky’s 10-3 run in the second set and 10-1 run in the third.
The points earned from Georgia’s reserve players late in the third set were what set the Bulldogs up for a late 6-1 run, said sophomore Kacie Evans.
“The key players that came off the bench really helped us pull through,” Evans said. “Kaylah House came in and scored four points in a row, and that really helped us out.”
Evans also shared Black’s sentiment regarding giveaway points. To Evans, execution in tomorrow’s contest to match Kentucky’s pace will be key if Georgia hopes to earn the victory.
“We all need to be 100% in and not make any mental mistakes,” Evans said. “Executing, playing our hardest and playing together need to be improved tomorrow if we want to show what Georgia volleyball really is.”
Georgia and Kentucky will face off again Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum, with the first serve set for 3 p.m.