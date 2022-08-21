Georgia volleyball won four out of five sets in Saturday’s exhibition match versus Clemson in Stegeman Coliseum. This was the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2022 team in action and a start to the Bulldogs season.
“I thought it was a really positive day one for sure,” head coach Tom Black said. “There’s a ton to work on. You always expect that, but I thought there were a ton of positives.”
Clemson started the first set with a 7-4 lead, which was quickly tied up due to a combined defensive and offensive effort from junior and Kentucky transfer Sophie Fischer.
The score remained close, until a Bulldogs 4-0 run, capped off by senior outside hitter Kacie Evans’ two straight kills. This gave the Bulldogs a four-point lead and momentum, which they would ride the momentum through the set. Evans finished the set with five kills and Georgia took the set 25-20.
Evans’ strong start would continue into the second set, with two kills propelling Georgia to a 4-2 lead. Clemson would come back and tie the set up. Each team exchanged the lead until another Georgia offensive surge led by Evans, Fischer and freshman opposite hitter Tori Harper. This resulted in a 9-4 run, dominating the set and winning 25-15. Evans and Fischer would both finish the set with five kills.
Early in the third set, Clemson quickly jumped out to a 6-1 lead, before Georgia would rally back. After a close back and forth, Georgia would pull away with a 7-1 run, which put the score at 17-14. Clemson would fight back to tie up the score at 23-23, but back-to-back Kacie Evans kills would put the Tigers away. Georgia won the set 25-23.
Georgia and Clemson had both agreed to play five sets before the exhibition match, so instead of what would have been a Georgia victory, the two teams continued play.
Despite coach Black sitting his starters in the fourth set, the Bulldogs took control, holding a seven-point lead over the Tigers with a score of 18-11. Clemson rallied back, however, pulling off a 14-3 comeback run to steal the set away from Georgia, winning 25-21
The Bulldogs’ starters returned to the court for the fifth set but quickly fell behind. Clemson managed to hold a lead over Georgia for almost the entire set.
With the score at 14-11 and Clemson at match point, Georgia went on a 3-0 run to turn the match point into a deuce from the offensive efforts of Tori Harper and senior outside hitter Amber Stivrins. Clemson managed to hold match point again at 15-14, however, a block from graduate Sage Powell brought it even again, and soon, Georgia took a point off of Clemson and faced match point.
Clemson tried to rally back as Georgia had done twice before in the set but failed to do so, the combined force of Fischer and Harper shut down the Clemson offense with a set-winning block.
Kacie Evans put on an impressive performance in this game, with a game-high 18 kills, 17 of those coming from the first three sets alone. Additionally, she put up four blocks and seven digs, showing tenacity on the defensive end. Going into her final year, Evans looks ready for the upcoming season.
“We are only going up,” said Harper. “I think this group is something special. We are only getting better. Just looking ahead at what we have opponent wise, we are ready and we’re hungry.”
A hungry Georgia team now looks towards the regular season, as the Bulldogs prepare for the Classic City Clash on Aug. 26-27, facing Troy on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.