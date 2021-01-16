Following eight matches played in the fall, the Georgia volleyball team is set to begin its 16-match spring season on Jan. 29.
The Bulldogs’ season will begin at Mississippi State, playing back-to-back games on Jan. 29-30. The SEC is following the same format as the fall: Teams will play two matches against the same opponent on back-to-back days.
Georgia returns to Stegeman Coliseum Feb. 4-5 to host Arkansas, followed by Kentucky on Feb. 13-14. The Bulldogs are then back on the road to match up with Missouri on Feb. 19-20.
Following a bye week, Georgia returns March 6-7 at Auburn, before hosting Texas A&M in Athens over March 12-13. The Bulldogs’ final road series will be played at LSU over March 19-20, followed by their final game in Stegeman against Ole Miss over March 24-25.
Television schedules and start times have yet to be released.
At the conclusion of the spring season, the NCAA tournament will begin. The bracket will consist of 48 teams, reduced from the regular 64-team bracket. Thirty-two teams will be automatic qualifiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.