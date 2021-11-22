Georgia volleyball defeated Ole Miss in five sets on Friday at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center in Oxford, Mississippi. The win rounded out the Bulldogs’ last road contest of the 2021 season.
Ole Miss took an early lead in the first set, but Georgia’s Kacie Evans executed back-to-back kills to narrow the Bulldogs’ deficit to one. The Rebels remained strong and pulled out a win of 25-23 over the Bulldogs in the first set.
In the second set, Georgia earned an early 8-7 lead until a 5-1 run by the Rebels put them in the lead at 12-9. The second set remained a back-and-forth battle until Georgia capitalized on errors by Ole Miss and finished the second set with a close victory, 25-23.
Georgia used its momentum from its second set win to drive ahead early, leading 11-9. The Rebels fought back to tie the set at 21 each, but the Bulldogs executed four of the next five points to win the third set 25-22 and earn a 2-1 lead overall.
Ole Miss came back in the fourth set and earned a win 25-19 over the Bulldogs, prompting a fifth set. Georgia pulled ahead in the fifth set with a score of 8-5 at the first media timeout. The Bulldogs maintained their lead, and finished the fifth and final set with a victory over the Rebels, 15-10.
The Bulldogs’ offense was on fire on Friday with a season-best 10 service aces, three of which were from Evans. The junior earned five kills in just the first set, totaling 20 on the night.
Freshman libero Bailey Cox set the tone for the defense with a career-best 23 digs and was the only Bulldog to earn double-digit digs throughout the night. Sophomore Phoebe Awoleye and senior Sage Naves each had five blocks while junior Meghan Froemming earned a career-best six blocks.
Friday’s win puts the Bulldogs at 11-16 overall and 7-9 in conference play. The final series of Georgia’s 2021 season will take place on Nov. 26-27 against LSU at 2 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.