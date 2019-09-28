The Georgia volleyball team defeated South Carolina 3-2 on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, in its first conference match of the year.
The win over the Gamecocks brings the Bulldogs' record to 9-3 and extends their win streak to six.
Four players reached double-digit marks in kills during the match. Junior Kianna Young led the team with 14, followed by 13 from Sage Naves and Mallory Hernandez and 12 from sophomore Kayla Rivera.
Senior Meghan Donovan recorded her new season-high of 53 assists and added 18 digs. This marks her fourth double-double of the season. Kendall Glover and Claire Rothenberger also had 12 digs for the match.
After being down 9-6 early in the first set, Georgia went on a 6-1 run forcing a South Carolina timeout. Later in the set with the Bulldogs leading 17-14, the Gamecocks took three straight forcing a Georgia timeout. South Carolina would take and keep the lead following the timeout to grab a 25-22 win to go up 1-0.
Early in the second set, Glover's ace evened the score at six. Later in the set with South Carolina leading 15-11, Georgia used another 6-1 run to take the lead. The score remained close for the remainder of the set. With South Carolina leading 26-25, Hernandez grabbed her sixth kill of the set to tie it up. South Carolina followed that up with two straight errors, giving Georgia the 28-26 win.
South Carolina opened the third set leading 5-2 until Georgia went on a 5-0 run to take the lead 7-5. Georgia grabbed the lead later in the set after being down 12-11 and held the lead until it was match point for Georgia up 24-21. Three straight points by the Gamecocks tied it up at 24 until a Hernandez kill sealed the set for Georgia 27-25.
After an early 8-7 Georgia lead, South Carolina went on an 8-1 run to take the 15-9 lead. The Gamecocks kept that lead for the rest of the set to win 25-19, forcing a fifth set.
South Carolina started another set with an early lead, 7-3. Georgia responded with four straight points to even the score. South Carolina then scored five straight, bringing the score 12-7. Georgia saved its best efforts for the end, winning eight of the last nine points to take the set 15-13.
“That game was a war,” head coach Tom Black said. “Lots of deuce point games … I was really, really proud of how the girls competed and how much poise they showed and toughness … Really proud of the response in a really hostile environment; it shows that we’re growing and getting more mature.”
Next for Georgia is a matchup in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday at 1 p.m. against No. 12 Florida.
