Georgia women’s volleyball dominated in its season opener, sweeping Morehead State 3-0 in the Classic City Clash on Friday night.
Imposing performances from sophomore Phoebe Awoleye and freshman Abby Maesch led the Bulldogs to a win in straight sets.
“I was just so thankful that I got this opportunity,” Maesch said on her first collegiate start. “My teammates have been so supportive and I don't think we are going to skip a beat.”
Georgia took an early 10-3 lead in the initial set with Kayla Rivera’s third kill of the night. Awoleye’s fourth kill gave Georgia the first set win, 25-13. Freshman Clara Brower also bolstered the scoring effort with 10 assists in the first set.
Georgia continued its dominance with a 25-16 win in the second set. Despite falling behind early, Georgia went on a 7-1 run to take the 2-0 lead. Amber Stivrins and Awoleye contributed four more kills apiece in the set.
The Bulldogs ultimately took the sweep with a 25-21 third set win. They were forced to battle for the final set as Morehead State went on a late 5-1 run after three Eagle kills.
While Georgia had no trouble scoring offensively, their blocking attack also played a role in their preeminence over the Eagles. With seven total Georgia blocks to just two Morehead State blocks, the Bulldogs proved their ability to control both sides of the ball throughout the entire match.
“Blocking is the next line of defense,” said head coach Tom Black. “Phoebe [Awoleye] has potential to be the best blocker in the country and as good as our blocking was, I think we can go to other levels.”
Maesch stayed consistent throughout all three sets, scoring the team’s second-best 9.5 points. Along with an impressive scoring performance, Maesch added 18 total attacks and 9 kills, catching Black’s attention.
“Abby was an absolute stud,” Black said. “She’s been great in practice and we see her get better everyday and I'm super excited about her future.”
After the Bulldogs’ first match and win, Awoleye said she believes that they can carry this type of play with them throughout the rest of the season.
“I’m very excited about this season,” Awoleye said. “[The freshmen] were ready to go from day one, so I'm super excited for this season and I know that it’s going to be something special.”
Georgia looks to carry its momentum into Saturday’s matches against Winthrop and No. 22 Pepperdine. The volleyball team will take on Winthrop Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Pepperdine at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.