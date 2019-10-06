Georgia volleyball defeated Alabama in straight sets on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. The victory gave Georgia a clean sweep on the weekend to improve to 11-4 overall on the year and 3-1 in conference play.
Although it was a straight-set victory, the match itself was much closer than the final score indicates. The first two sets were tightly contested, with Georgia seizing control of the match by winning a challenge on a set point in the second frame to take a 25-23 win.
From that moment, Georgia jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the third and final set and held a late Alabama run to claim the match, with another challenge bringing the score to 24-23 before the Bulldogs managed the win.
Alabama and Georgia came into the match with identical records on the season, so in a battle of evenly-matched teams, the Bulldogs’ comeback in the second set proved decisive. The ability to win points in critical junctures late in sets has proven to be a common theme this weekend in both of Georgia’s wins over SEC rivals.
“We got stuck in a rotation, we gave them a huge lead, but I think we showed a lot of toughness,” head coach Tom Black said. “We got back to our game, started serving tougher and taking it point by point...this team will fight for sure.”
Junior Rachel Ritchie stood out in the win, leading the match with 23 kills, while freshman Kacie Evans continued her impressive debut season with 15.
“I think just seeing them on the other side before the game, they kind of gave us a death stare,” Ritchie said. “We knew that this is our house and no one is going to be allowed to do that to us so we just gave it right back.”
Georgia will head on the road to face Kentucky on Friday Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. before returning to Stegeman Coliseum for another Sunday afternoon SEC tilt against the LSU Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.