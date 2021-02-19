The Georgia women’s volleyball team has its own strategies on how to control the controllable.
Whether it be body language awareness or staying calm in high-pressure situations, the Bulldogs know the importance of resiliency on the court.
“That’s at least 40% of the game right there,” said sophomore outside hitter Amber Stivrins. “Just having a positive attitude and good body language.”
The Bulldogs emphasize the impact body language has on each other. They work to be conscious of shutting out negative energy, knowing that it will affect the women standing next to them.
“If you're going to have low energy, you can’t be on the court,” Stivrins said.
Not only can low energy affect the Bulldogs’ side of the net, but it can also give their opponent the upper hand. Fellow sophomore and outside hitter Kacie Evans knows what this is like.
“If another team sees that your body language is low, they will eat you alive and make you feel rushed,” Evans said.
With continuous communication, the Bulldogs can make sure they don’t become vulnerable to this.
The program believes in communicating with each other on the court when in a slump on the court. Rather than bottling up their emotions, they vocalize them to their teammates.
“When you are feeling internal in the moment, that is when you have to be the most external, and willing to fall back on your teammates,” said redshirt junior Claire Rothenberger.
“You need to be looking into your team, you can’t be looking into yourself,” Evans said.
The momentum of volleyball falls into the battle of runs, and that is why it’s crucial to stop them early. When talking about breaking their opponent’s hot streak, Evans and Brynn Chandler agreed that three points are the limit before they need to consciously make a change.
Chandler said the Bulldogs’ strategy for this is to assert two things in the huddle: what their role is and what they are going to do to execute the next point.
“A passer will say that they are going to get the next ball high and off,” Chandler said. “I tell my hitters that I’m going to get them a ball they can hit.”
The value of this is not necessarily what the players say in the huddle. The value lies in the motion of staying in the huddle for a few seconds longer, allowing them to regroup.
On an individual level, the game requires mental toughness at the service line. This is the most independent aspect of volleyball. A player is alone at the end of the court, with complete control over the ball and its destiny.
Head coach Tom Black believes that there are a few keys to a consistent serve.
“Our coaches are super big on having a certain ritual we do before each serve,” Chandler said. “We always have our routine and we always control our breath, that’s how we get in the right mindset.”
What seems like a simple part of the game can become more difficult in high-pressure situations. Game point serves, post-timeout serves, and game five serves can all be large momentum shifters.
Stivrins emphasized the importance of not worrying about the previous point and not worrying about what will happen in the next point. She knows that she controls every part of her serve.
For the Bulldogs, the service errors can come into play when they lose sight of a target.
“You have to pinpoint a specific spot on the court,” Stivrins said. “When I think about just putting it in, that is when I miss it. You always need a target.”
Rothenberger added that the more specific she can get with her target spot, the more it helps her stay away from the high pressure.
Whether it be doing their individual part at the service line, or working together to execute a play, Georgia's learned to play for each other. Through communication, both verbal and physical, the team is able to trust and confide in one another.
“That’s the whole reason we come into a huddle,” Stivrins said. “Let each other know we have their backs, and trust them to get the next ball.”