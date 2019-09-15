Georgia volleyball finished up an undefeated weekend at the Blue Devil Classic by defeating Duke in straight sets (25-11, 25-19, 25-23) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. With the victory, Georgia improved to 6-3 overall on the season.
The Bulldogs opened the weekend with a sweep against Northwestern on Friday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 before continuing their solid form with a 3-1 victory over American. Sophomore Kayla Rivera, junior Kianna Young and senior Meghan Donovan were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts throughout the weekend. Young led the team with 13 kills on Saturday, while on Friday freshman Kacie Evans recorded a career-high 15 kills in both matches.
In the match against Northwestern, Georgia hit a season-high .393 combined with seven aces, including a career-best three from junior Brynn Chandler. In the victory over American, junior Kendall Glover recorded a season-high 21 digs in the Bulldogs’ only match in which they lost a set this weekend.
Against Northwestern, the only set in doubt was handled comfortably as a 7-0 run in the second allowed the Bulldogs to pull away and comfortably claim the set by eight points.
In the game against Duke, the Blue Devils led for large stretches of both the second and third sets, but key Georgia runs were able to swing the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs, including a 12-2 run to claim the second set after trailing 13-17. Georgia once again fell behind right from the outset in the final set, at one point trailing 8-1 before eventually managing five straight points to draw level at 22-22 in what eventually would be a victory.
Georgia will open its 2019 home schedule this week at Stegeman Coliseum as it hosts North Carolina State on Thursday before facing in-state rival Georgia Tech on Friday. Both matches will begin at 7 p.m.
