Georgia redshirt freshman wide receiver Arian Smith could potentially miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a broken leg suffered in Wednesday’s practice and will undergo surgery, according to DawgsHQ.
Smith has played in four games so far after suffering a lower-leg contusion against UAB in Week 2. He returned last week against MIssouri and caught one pass for 35 yards for a touchdown. In total, he has three receptions for a combined 102 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Prior to the 2021 season, Smith injured his wrist during spring practice and suffered turf toe during fall camp.
Smith saw limited action last season also due to injury. He underwent wrist surgery before the 2020 season, and also suffered a torn meniscus in his freshman year. He appeared in four games last year, catching for a combined 86 yards on two receptions with one touchdown.
The Bulldogs will close out their SEC schedule Saturday against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, before playing Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season.