Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert was absent from the team’s first scrimmage Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart said Gilbert is dealing with some personal issues.
“We love him. We’re thinking about him. We’re trying to help him,” Smart said. “When you think about a medical staff like Ron Courson has, he has so much experience dealing with these issues.”
Courson is currently the Executive Associate Athletic Director after previously working as the director of sports medicine.
Gilbert is one of Georgia’s new additions for the upcoming season after he transferred from LSU following his freshman year. In his first collegiate season, Gilbert was named to the Freshman All-SEC team after catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
A native of Marietta, Gilbert graduated from Marietta High School and was ranked the top tight end in the country and the fifth overall recruit in 2020 per the 247 Sports Composite. Gilbert spent his freshman season as a tight end but is listed as a wide receiver for Georgia.
Gilbert elected to opt out of the 2020 season during his freshman year, and had originally committed to join Florida. However, he later decommitted from Florida and chose to return to his home state and attend Georgia.
The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against Clemson on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he deals with those personal issues and we hope to get him back soon,” Smart said.