Star Georgia wide receiver George Pickens declared for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday night. Despite returning for only one regular season game in 2021, Pickens played an integral role in the Bulldogs’ postseason championship push.
After recovering from an ACL injury suffered last spring, the former five-star recruit collected five receptions for 107 yards in 2021, including a 52-yard grab in the CFP Championship last Monday.
Pickens’ three-year collegiate career, characterized by an incessant aggressiveness, closed after posting 90 receptions for 1347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens also earned 2020 Sugar Bowl MVP honors after a program record 12-catch effort against Baylor.
The always physical and often electric receiver announced his decision in an instagram post.
“I want to give a huge thank you and shout out to the best fans in the country,” said Pickens. “Without you all, none of this would have happened. I’m so glad we were able to bring a National Championship back home to you all. Thank you for the memories between the hedges. I am a DAWG for life.”
Pickens joins Zamir White and James Cook as the latest offensive weapons to leave Georgia for the NFL. Beyond a powerful locker room presence, Georgia loses an offensive stalwart and household name among many Bulldog fans.
Even with Pickens off to the NFL, Georgia still has receivers Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith on the roster for next season, all with significant big game experience. The Bulldogs' receiving core seems poised to retain its end-of-season form, despite Pickens’ departure.