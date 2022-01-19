Sophomore wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced he is entering the transfer portal via an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The Calabasas, California native finished the 2021 season with 497 yards, second only to tight end Brock Bowers. Burton’s five touchdowns were tied for second-most among all receivers.
In his post, Burton specifically acknowledged Georgia’s program for providing him with his first chance to play at the collegiate level.
“I am very thankful and honored to have played at the University of Georgia,” Burton said. “Thank you to coach Smart for always pushing us to be our best and being an amazing head coach. Thank you to all of the UGA staff for always being there.”
Burton’s run in Athens ends after two consecutive seasons with more than 400 receiving yards, and three or more touchdowns. Bulldog fans may remember him most for a streaking, deep-threat style of play that netted him many explosive catches during his time between the Hedges.
Replacing Burton’s combined 53 receptions will not be easy, but in recent years Georgia has recruited heavily at the receiver position.
The Bulldogs will retain talents like Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, two offensive centerpieces who had 426 and 447 yards, respectively, in 2021. And as of now, Kearis Jackson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are both slated to return in 2022, plugging any urgent gaps caused by Burton’s departure.
Receivers Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith, who have struggled with injuries should also garner larger snap counts next fall. Still, the depth may not stop Georgia from seeking help at the position in the transfer portal.