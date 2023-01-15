Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14, following Georgia’s national championship celebration. He announced his decision via social media.
Thank You Georgia. 🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/okejYf8Luz— Kearis Jackson (@king_kearis) January 14, 2023
Jackson, a fifth-year senior, has 78 catches for 1107 receiving yards in his collegiate career. When Adonai “AD” Mitchell missed time due to injury in the 2022 season, Jackson and a number of other receivers were crucial in making up for Mitchell’s absence.
Jackson also served as a return specialist for the Bulldogs. That experience should serve him well in the eyes of NFL decision-makers. In 2022, he returned 18 kickoffs for a total of 391 yards.
Jackson joined the team following the national championship loss to Alabama in 2018, persevering through role changes, coaching turnover and even a global pandemic.
“It’s year five and I’m enjoying it,” Jackson said after the 2022 SEC championship. “I’m still here. I have no regrets. The fact that I’m able to still be here and make history in all types of ways possible. No workout has killed me yet. I’m just excited to keep working and keep building.”
Jackson and the Bulldogs kept building, and their efforts earned them the third national title in program history. With him gone, the team will look to other options to replicate his consistency in the wide receivers room.
Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas are two possibilities on that front. Both led their respective teams in receiving yards for the 2022 season, each transferring to Georgia after the regular season concluded. Georgia also brought in a number of receivers in the 2023 signing class, including four-stars Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes. Of course, in-house candidates such as Mitchell and Ladd McConkey will also be heavily relied upon, should they choose to return to Georgia.
In the meantime, Jackson will look to join the ranks of other former Georgia receivers — like the recently departed George Pickens — thriving in the NFL.