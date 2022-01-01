Georgia came into the Orange Bowl after allowing the most points it had all season against Alabama, and scoring the least amount of points since Sept. 4 against Clemson. However, against Michigan, both the offense and defense turned it around to clinch a spot in the National Championship, and it started with the line of scrimmage.
The Bulldogs held the Wolverines to zero sacks in the Orange Bowl, the only time Michigan did not get to the quarterback all season. Just as Georgia’s offensive line contained the Wolverines, the Bulldogs’ defense earned four sacks, more than Michigan had allowed in 2021.
“We wanted to make sure that we tested them and gave them a challenge,” defensive lineman Jordan Davis said. “That was our game plan going in, being a more physical, dominant front, and it was a battle of the line of scrimmage.”
Michigan came into the Orange Bowl having the No. 10 rushing offense in the country, averaging 223.8 yards per game on the ground. Against the Bulldogs, the Wolverines ran for a season-low 88 rushing yards and no touchdowns.
Georgia’s rushing defense was coming off one of its worst performances of the season, allowing 115 yards and one touchdown. It was one of three games the Bulldogs allowed a touchdown on the ground, but Georgia bounced back in the College Football Playoff.
“We just knew that we had work to do on the defensive line,” Davis said. “That's one thing that we've been preaching all week, and pretty much ever since the Alabama game is just making sure that we play our game.”
On the other side of the ball, Georgia’s offensive line gave quarterback Stetson Bennett time in the pocket, and opened up space for the running backs.
Bennett threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns, and had three rushing attempts for 32 yards. While the offensive lineman’s names will not appear in the final stats, the unit gave Bennett opportunities to find his receivers down the field.
The Bulldogs offense had to protect against one of the best pass rush units in the country, with defensive lineman Aiden Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo. Hutchinson ranked second in the country with 14 sacks and Ojabo was 14th in the country with 11.
Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said the matchup between the Wolverines’ defense was a battle. However, Georgia won the battle and that allowed for other players like Bennett to shine with touchdowns.
“One of the things we talked about before this game is just being the guy that holds the ladder,” Salyer said. “You want to hold a ladder so that the team can climb to the top.”
One of Bennett’s main targets was running back James Cook, who finished with a team-high 99 receiving yards and one touchdown on three receptions. On the ground, Cook ran for 32 yards on six attempts.
As a unit, the Bulldogs’ running backs ran for a combined 190 yards on 35 attempts. While Georgia’s rushing attack did not find the end zone, they had one of the best games against Michigan. The Bulldogs finished with the second-most rushing yards the Wolverines have allowed this season.
“We got out there upfront and we said ‘physicality travels,’” Cook said. “And that's what it did today.”