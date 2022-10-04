The Georgia swim and dive team finished its first tri meet of the season 3-1, with the women going 2-0 on the day and the men splitting their meets.
In the women’s competition Georgia defeated Missouri, 190-105 and beat Arizona State, 203-90. On the men’s side, the Bulldogs fell to the Sun Devils, 155.5-145.5 and beat the tigers 191-109.
The women’s team started the season 3-0, 1-0 in SEC play while the men’s team finished today’s meet 2-1 and 1-0 in SEC competition.
“I think they did a really good job of stepping up”, women’s head coach Stephanie Williams Moreno said. “I thought they did a great job, whether they were in their best events or winning events or getting second or third.”
The meet began with an impressive performance in the 200-meter medley relay with graduates Marie Schobel and Callie Dickinson as well as senior Zoie Hartman and sophomore Eboni McCarty posted a winning time of 1:39.18, which was sparked by Schobel’s 25.00 leadoff split.
Schobel backed up her performance in the medley relay with a pair of individual wins in the 100 backstroke (53.85) and the 200 backstroke (1:56.58). Hartman also posted first-place times in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.65) and the 200 breaststroke (2:11.99). Dickinson also won both butterfly races while McCarty won the 50 freestyle.
In the distance events, sophomore Abby McCulloh dominated taking the 500 and 1,000 freestyles. Additionally Sloane Reinstein won the 200 freestyle.
On the men’s side, they fought hard against the Arizona State team to remain in contention to win the meet through the final relay.
“The guys really came out on fire and came out swinging this morning and I could not be prouder of them right now”, said men’s head coach Neil Versfeld.
In the 100 backstroke, Georgia’s veteran backstroke group swept the top three spots as seniors Ian Grum (47.38) , Bradley Dunham (47.43) and junior Wesley Ng (47.51), finished one two and three. In the 200 backstroke, Grum and Dunham finished one two with times of (1:42.91, 1:44.09).
In the 100 butterfly junior Luca Urlando took first, as did senior Dillon Downing in the 50 freestyle. Also, in the 500 freestyle, the Bulldogs took the top four spots as graduate Andrew Abruzzo, juniors Jake Magahey, Tommy-Lee Camblong, and freshman Sam Powe finished with the top times.
In the diving well, junior Meghan Wenzel had a great day, winning the 3-meter with a score of 309.70 and earning second on the 1-meter at 270.65. Also, graduate Kevin Li posted another strong day with two second place finishes on the 1-meter (302.50) and the 3-meter (337.40)
Georgia’s swim and dive team will return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 12 facing their rival Georgia Tech at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.