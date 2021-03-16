Georgia baseball will not compete tonight in Greenville, South Carolina, against Wofford, according to a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Postponed due to rain, a makeup date has not been announced.
The Wofford game scheduled for 6 p.m. was a single-game event and the last of Georgia's non-conference opponents before going into SEC action. The Bulldogs will begin SEC play at home on March 19 against Tennessee.
Georgia rides into its conference schedule at 13-3, which places it fourth in the preliminary SEC East standings. The Bulldogs are on a five-game winning streak, last losing to North Florida on March 5.
With a 14-3 record, Tennessee has one game tonight against East Tennessee State before meeting Georgia at Foley Field for a three-game series this weekend. Game 1 begins 6 p.m. Friday night.