Georgia women’s basketball earned its first conference win of the season after defeating Auburn 76-44 on the road Sunday afternoon.
The win improves Georgia’s record to 9-1 overall and 1-1 among SEC competition. The team is a perfect 4-0 on the road thus far during the 2020-21 season.
All 13 Bulldogs received playing time against the Tigers. Redshirt senior center Jenna Staiti led Georgia in scoring with 13 points followed by Que Morrison, Gabby Connally and Javyn Nicholson all with nine points.
“I would be remiss if I did not mention that Auburn is a different team without Unique Thompson,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “But give our team credit. Auburn always pressures you defensively, and I thought we did a good job of managing that press. We knew we would have our hands full. Any time you can come on the road and win in the SEC it is a big deal.”
Georgia started its early lead with a jumper made by Jordan Isaacs. Connally made back-to-back 3-point jumpers in the first quarter, reaching her 150th 3-pointer as a Bulldog. Sarah Ashlee Barker closed out the quarter with a buzzer 3-pointer from deep, pushing Georgia’s lead to 26-10 against the Tigers.
The only technical foul of the game came from Auburn freshman Aicha Coulibaly midway through the first quarter.
Staiti single-handedly went on a 6-0 run for the Bulldogs at the start of the second quarter for over three minutes of play. During her run, Staiti entered double figures in points for the 18th time in Georgia’s last 19 games.
Eleven Bulldogs saw the court in the first half with 10 of them averaging nine minutes of play, challenging Auburn defensively. Georgia showed great ball movement, ending the half with 13 assists on 18 buckets compared to Auburn's 2 assists.
The Tigers continued to struggle offensively in the third quarter, finishing with only six points, while the Bulldogs dominated the court, hitting five of their first six shots from the start. Georgia later went on a 14-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Morrison.
Georgia’s largest lead of the night came toward the end of the third quarter, leading by 37 points.
Maori Davenport came off the bench in the fourth quarter with a strong defensive presence, making the most of her five minutes with one steal and two defiant blocks in consecutive possessions for Georgia.
Georgia commanded the game from start to finish outscoring Auburn 42-30 in the paint and scoring 26 points off of Auburn’s 27 turnovers.
Next, Georgia will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the No. 5 Gamecocks on Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
