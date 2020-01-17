The Georgia women’s basketball team had a bye week and are rested up to face Auburn this upcoming Sunday. Senior Stephanie Paul said this is the best thing that could happen for the Bulldogs.
While the Bulldogs have been in a slump this season, the team stays motivated and determined for each game, knowing that it will all come together for a win.
Head coach Joni Taylor commented that while the Bulldogs are in the midst of a losing streak, they are merely four minutes away within each game from ending the game with a win.
“We’re still in the beginning of January,” Taylor said. “You’ve got to learn from the mistakes you’ve made and also see the good things that you’ve done.”
If the Bulldogs are going to grab their second SEC win of the season, meaningful improvements must be apparent against Auburn. Paul said that the team has already improved on boxing out and getting rebounds, so they are on the right track. However, Georgia is still struggling with turnovers.
“There's a point where you have to raise your level, and there’s times where we don’t recognize that in the moment,” Paul said.
While Paul has been in and out of practices and games due to a knee injury, she has helped the team by being the teammate that others can look to.
“It’s been pretty tough, but my coaches and the team are all supportive. I do what they tell me and do the best I can and try to be a leader,” Paul said.
Paul said that while the bye week has been a good break for the team, it has been especially good for the caretaking of her knees.
As a senior, Paul recognizes her role as a team leader. Also, for someone who wants to coach collegiate basketball in the future, her natural coach instincts have proved strong.
“If you have a lot of energy, everything else will fall into place,” Paul said.
