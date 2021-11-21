Georgia women’s basketball defeated Alabama State 73-43. The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 4-0 on the season. It is the second-straight season Georgia has started undefeated through four games.
“I think this team has chemistry; we always know where each other is on the court,” graduate center Jenna Staiti said. “We play hard for each other. We play hard for our coaches. We play hard for this school, and we don’t take it for granted to be here.”
Freshman guard Reigan Richardson led the Bulldogs in scoring with a career-high 16 points. Following her was junior forward Javyn Nicholson with 13 points and graduate guard Que Morrison with 10 points.
Once again, Georgia took advantage of its efficiency scoring inside the paint to rack up points. As a team, the Bulldogs had 40 points in the paint on the day compared to Alabama State’s 20.
“I think we can finish really well when we play high-low, when we screen and roll,” Nicholson said. “That’s a money maker right there.”
Georgia also outrebounded the Hornets with the Bulldogs grabbing 50 while Alabama State earned 38. Georgia finished with 24 offensive rebounds and 26 defensive rebounds. Leading the pack was Nicholson, who registered 13 rebounds on the day to give her a double-double.
“We knew we had the advantage tonight, so that was something emphasized in our goals for this game,” Staiti said. “Everybody had on their mind to attack the boards.”
But where the Bulldogs really shined was in their defensive capabilities. Georgia displayed really strong high-pressure and off-ball defense to force numerous turnovers and score on the fast break. They forced a season-high 25 turnovers and scored 30 points off those turnovers.
Georgia’s defense garnered numerous blocks and steals. The Bulldogs had 18 blocks on the day and 11 steals. Malury Bates led the way in blocks with five and also had a steal. Redshirt senior guard Mikayla Coombs led Georgia in steals with three.
“We want to make it hard to catch, we want to disrupt and we want to throw off timing defensively,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Pressure is something we want to always bring on the defensive end.”
Next up, the Bulldogs are heading to the Daytona Beach Invitational from Friday to Saturday to take on Notre Dame and Marquette, who have a combined record of 7-1.
“We’re looking forward to next week. We play two really good teams,” Taylor said. “They are going to test us in a different way and that’s going to tell us who we are as a team.”