The elite South Carolina offense was too much for the Georgia women’s basketball team to handle Sunday afternoon. Stegeman Coliseum was packed to watch the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks defeat Georgia 88-53.
The first quarter told the story of the night, as South Carolina used large scoring runs to put the game away early. Missed opportunities by the Bulldogs and lights-out South Carolina shooting led to a hefty deficit for Georgia to overcome.
The Bulldogs started the game scoring first, but 2-0 would be the only lead they held all night, as a 14-0 run by South Carolina followed the opening bucket. Shooting 65% from the field and flawless from 3-point range led the Gamecocks to a 28-8 lead entering the second period.
A second quarter full of scoring followed the lackluster first period for Georgia. Gabby Connally led the way, burying three triples to cut into the Gamecocks lead. A couple of late buckets from the Bulldogs helped Georgia outscore South Carolina 22-19 through the second. Georgia went to the locker room with a 17-point deficit at 47-30.
Early in the third quarter, South Carolina extended its advantage to 63-37, the largest of the game so far. A quick seven-point run from the Bulldogs, highlighted by a Maya Caldwell 3-pointer, helped to keep the deficit under 20 points. A buzzer-beating 3-point shot from junior Stephanie Paul capped off a 10-2 run heading into the final frame.
The final period resembled the first in many ways. South Carolina was making shots, and the Bulldogs were missing them. After making the first shot of the quarter, Georgia only made one of its next 16 shots. South Carolina capitalized on the bad shooting by outscoring the Bulldogs 19-4 over the first seven minutes of play.
Sunday’s game featured many ups and downs, much like the Bulldogs’ season so far. Lack of focus and drive unwanted results in losses. Georgia has shown it can play with the best many times this season, but head coach Joni Taylor is focused on finding consistency to push through the rest of the rigorous SEC schedule.
“We can’t let one game determine the rest of our season,” Taylor said. “There is still a tough stretch ahead, and we have all of February. We have to take today, learn from it and get better.”
Georgia’s next challenge is No. 15 Texas A&M on Thursday night in College Station, Texas. It will be the Bulldogs’ third ranked opponent in a row. Taylor is confident in her team and knows how important it is to put a loss behind them and regain focus.
“We are going to watch film tonight,” Taylor said. “Texas A&M has an excellent player in Chennedy Carter, and the pieces around her are really good. Gary Blair does a really good job, so we are going to have our hands full again.”
