The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated USC-Upstate 67-53 on Tuesday, finishing its six-game homestand with four wins and two losses. The Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Villanova just two nights prior.
Senior forward Stephanie Paul recorded her first double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Gabby Connally paced the Bulldogs in points with 16, while collecting six rebounds and three assists.
“I thought Steph played really well tonight,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We still have to sustain our effort and our intensity and execution from quarter to quarter. I thought we started off really strong and then relaxed in that second quarter so we have got to maintain.”
Georgia started on an impressive tear. The Bulldogs allowed just two points in the first quarter and didn’t surrender a single field goal. After 10 minutes of play, the score was 16-2.
The strong start didn’t carry over into the second quarter. Georgia was outscored by seven in the period and the turnovers began to pile up once again.
“They got themselves back into the game and I think that is something we need to improve on,” Connally said. “We can always start strong but once we get teams in that position, we need to be able to keep them there.”
Much of Georgia’s struggles arose from the poor shooting percentages. For the second consecutive game, the Bulldogs struggled mightily from the 3-point line.
After going 1-for-20 from beyond the arc against Villanova, the Bulldogs followed that up with a 3-for-14 showing.
The front court has been Georgia’s offensive staple. The Bulldogs can overmatch many of their opponents near the basket with pure size alone. Until outside shots begin to fall, that will continue to be a point of emphasis.
Both Paul and redshirt junior Jenna Staiti have been effective in taking on more of the offensive burden.
“Until [opponents] stop it, it is inside, inside, inside, because we are really big and I think we let the other team off the hook when we do not do that,” Taylor said. “When we can play inside out and get both of those things going, we are really hard to beat.”
The Bulldogs are headed off to the 2019 Daytona Beach Invitational to play their first game away from Stegeman Coliseum this year. Games are on back-to-back days, taking place on Nov. 29 and 30.
Georgia will take on a pair of unfamiliar opponents in Butler and Virginia Tech.
“It is our first true road test so I am excited to see how we play on the road in a tough environment or on a neutral court,” Taylor said.
