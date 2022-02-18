Georgia beat Missouri 74-49 on Thursday night, snapping a three-game losing streak in impressive fashion. The Bulldogs improved to 18-7 with the victory and 7-6 in conference play.
Center Jenna Staiti was outstanding, shooting 11-16 from the floor for 22 points and adding 9 rebounds. She was the offensive focal point for Georgia throughout the night, hitting from midrange and moving well off the ball to set up easy scoring opportunities for herself.
“Jenna (Staiti) was really good at knowing when to go inside out. When she was on the block and they doubled her, she passed it back out,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We were able to get some open shots from our guards. What really was good tonight was she was hitting that jumper, free-throw line, wing jumper. When she’s hitting that shot, it just stretches the defense and puts a lot of pressure on them.”
The Bulldogs came out hot, making their first three shots, and the effort level throughout the night stood out for Georgia. Defensively, Georgia’s effort and hustle were a huge theme of the night, and Missouri’s offense struggled as a result, shooting just 35.2% in total.
Forward Malury Bates and guard Reigan Richardson both had strong performances off the bench, underscoring the depth of the Georgia lineup. Bates had eight points and five blocks in 16 minutes, while Richardson added 11 points on 4-5 shooting in 11 minutes.
“After the past couple of games and the losses that we took, we knew that this game was a chance for us to get our confidence back and boost our momentum,” Richardson said.
The Bulldogs played with intensity and effort, as if they were looking to prove a point after losing three consecutive games last week. Sarah Ashlee Barker took two charges, Que Morrison fought for two steals and Staiti hustled to save a ball from going out of bounds to set up an easy basket for Javyn Nicholson.
“I think what you saw tonight is because, even when we were going through our losses last week, we had really spirited, competitive practices,” Taylor said. “Everybody was locked in. They’re just continuing to trust the process, so tonight is a result of trusting the process and everybody being locked in.”
Georgia will look to build off its performance against Missouri on Sunday, Feb. 20, as the team travels to face the Auburn Tigers on the road at 12 p.m.