The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated the North Florida Ospreys by a margin of 69-40 Wednesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum, moving to 8-1 overall on the season.
Despite being down four players due to injury or sickness, Georgia found strength in depth and relied heavily on players filling different roles and positions to secure its victory.
The Bulldogs’ blowout performance was fueled by frustration following a narrow home loss to in-state rival Georgia Tech in their last outing. Head coach Joni Taylor said that she was pleased with her team but believes there is still more work to be done.
“We've got to still be disciplined for 40 minutes,'' Taylor said. “I don't think we finished the second quarter very strong, and I think there were times in the beginning of the fourth that we were very undisciplined in some of the things we did.”
It was star point guard Que Morrison who cashed in on a sidestep midrange jumper to kick off scoring for the Bulldogs, just after she was recognized before tipoff as the 42nd Georgia women’s basketball player ever to score 1,000 points.
Morrison found sixth-year teammate and player of the game Jenna Staiti on several dazzling passes as the duo combined for 33 points, earning Morrison her first double-double of the season and Staiti’s third.
Georgia got off to a quick start in what was a scrappy up and down affair in a first period featuring a combined 15 turnovers. By the end of the quarter, Georgia’s lead had ballooned to 15 points, capped off by a brilliantly threaded pass by Que Morrison to Chloe Chapman for a transition layup.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs dominated the boards while the offense found it difficult to probe the North Florida 2-3 defensive shape at times, having to settle for late shot clock contested looks and going 33.3% from the field on 6-18 shooting.
Coming out of halftime, Taylor’s squad refocused to expand their lead to 29 points by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, North Florida’s Jaida Bond hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game, bringing her points total to 15 despite her team’s poor showing.
Turnovers and defensive lapses combined with another poor shooting quarter led to struggles for the Bulldogs, who went even on points with North Florida in the fourth.
Freshman guard Kimora Jenkins rounded out what was otherwise a flat quarter by Taylor’s standards as she found the bottom of the basket on a sweet baseline pull-up jumper in her opponent’s face.
Veteran center Staiti was unsatisfied with her performance against North Florida and knows that she must do more if her team is going to be successful this season.
“It’s about me doing other things like going to get rebounds, setting good screens for my teammates, blocking shots, doing other things that cannot get me in my head,'' Staiti said. “Today was nice to see some of my shots fall, not all of them. I don’t need to be shooting under 50% but that’s on me.”
Taylor said details will be key going forward as the Georgia women’s basketball team will face a tough road challenge in Raleigh against the No. 2 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack on Dec. 16.