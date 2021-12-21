Georgia women’s basketball closed out it’s non-conference schedule with an 89-50 win over South Alabama. The win brings the Bulldogs to 11-1 on the year as SEC play approaches.
Georgia mainstay, Jenna Staiti, led all scorers in the contest with 17 points. Fellow Bulldog, Malury Bates also showed out, matching her season-high in points with 12. The forward knew how important a big win would be heading into conference play.
"I'm happy we came out and did what we're supposed to do as a team. It's just great momentum going into the break,” Bates said. “Hopefully, we stay focused over the break and go into SEC play with the right mindset and be focused."
Staiti gave the Bulldogs the lead early with a layup off of a pass from fellow graduate Que Morrison. On the next possession, Sarah Ashlee Barker drilled a 3-pointer, setting the tone for Georgia for the rest of the game. The Bulldogs forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, taking a dominating 19-11 lead into the second quarter.
The offensive pressure carried into the second as well with Bates and Barker keeping South Alabama on its toes. Bates totaled six points in the frame, helping Georgia to a 47-26 lead at the half.
Staiti set the tone again after the break, nailing a mid-range jump shot as the Bulldogs’ lead grew throughout the third. Georgia entered the final quarter with a 32-point lead as the score was 71-39.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Bulldogs finished off South Alabama by a score of 89-50. Head coach Joni Taylor was impressed with her team's focus, despite Christmas break looming.
"I thought it was a good one for us. You always worry about the last one before Christmas,” Taylor said. “I thought we showed really good focus and focused at the task at hand."
Georgia will start off conference play on Dec. 30 when it clashes with LSU at Stegeman Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.