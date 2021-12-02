No. 20 Georgia women’s basketball topped Texas Tech 66-56, paving the way for the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win to move their record to 7-0. Graduate guard Que Morrison led the offensive push for Georgia, scoring 20 points.
“We kept chipping away, finding the right way and everyone contributed,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “It took all of us today, I’m really proud of our calmness.”
The game was tightly contested, but the Bulldogs fell behind early with Texas Tech going on a nine-point run to start. However, Georgia gained offensive momentum when redshirt senior forward Malury Bates and graduate center Jenna Staiti scored consecutively to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
Georgia picked up momentum in the second quarter, utilizing strong defense to force turnovers. The defense combined with strong offense from Morrison, junior guard Chloe Chapman and freshman forward Jillian Hollingshead allowed Georgia to go on a 6-0 run near the end of the second quarter.
After trailing 21-14 after the first quarter, Georgia had trimmed the lead to 28-25 heading into the second half.
Strong offense continued for Georgia in the second half with Morrison, Staiti and sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker contributing to the comeback. With the score tied 32-32, Morrison gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the lead went back and forth between the two teams. However, near the end of the fourth quarter, Georgia buckled down with lock-down defense. Morrison and Staiti led the offensive push to hold onto the lead and top Texas Tech by the end of regulation.
“There’s no letup in them,” Taylor said. “Texas Tech is a tough, gritty team. They gave us all we wanted, we knew we were starting to wear them down and we continued to play our basketball.”
Georgia will try to extend its undefeated streak when it hosts Georgia Tech, who is 6-2, on Sunday.