After losing its first conference game of the season to LSU, No. 12 Georgia women’s basketball defeated Florida 73-69 in Gainesville, Florida. The Bulldogs were led by Que Morrison who finished with 18 points, and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
For the second consecutive game, Georgia was without center Jenna Staiti who was unavailable due to SEC health and safety protocols. Staiti leads the team, averaging 14.2 points per game and 30 blocks.
“I’m very proud of their effort,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Their fight to come into a tough environment against a rival without one of your starters and figure out how to win after being down by 16 is really incredible.”
Florida started the first quarter taking an early 10-point lead, making six of its first seven field goal attempts. Georgia turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and was down 25-14 heading into the second quarter.
The Gators added onto their lead, going on a 7-2 to start the second quarter to take a 32-16 lead. However, Georgia’s offense found its rhythm and went on a 16-2 run to cut Florida’s lead to 34-33 heading into the second half.
During Georgia’s run in the second quarter, seven different Bulldogs scored with Sarah Ashlee Barker and Mikayla Coombs both earning four points in the stretch.
The second half opened up with both teams trading baskets and Georgia took its first lead of the game with Morrison converting two free-throws to make it 37-36. However, the Gators continued to hit shots and regained the lead going into the fourth quarter up 50-49.
Florida went on an early 10-4 run to take a 60-53 lead, but the Bulldogs fought back behind Morrison’s offensive and defensive effort. Morrison scored 12 of Georgia’s next 20 points while also earning three steals, two rebounds and two assists to close out the Bulldogs’ win.
Georgia will next take on Kentucky on the road on Jan. 6, now with a 12-2 record and a perfect 3-0 record away from Athens.