After a stagnant first half, the Bulldogs came out strong and collected, fighting back to extend their winning streak to three games, unbeaten to start the season. After the 52-44 victory over the Gamecocks, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson now has the best start in the history of Georgia head coaches.
The Bulldogs tipped off the game with a veteran starting lineup, led by seasoned fifth-year guard Diamond Battles. Georgia continued emphasis on defensive presence, furthering use of a full-court press and clear size advantage over the Gamecocks, falling back into a 3-2 formation in the halfcourt.
However, the press soon had to be called off to allow the team to adjust to unexpected offensive struggles.
The Bulldogs couldn’t buy a bucket, going 6-23 in the first half, shooting at just 26%. Battles, fifth year guard Audrey Warren, and senior guard Chloe Chapman all took turns at the point guard position, attempting to wake up the latent offense.
Previously, Georgia’s paint offense had been its bread and butter, but senior forward Javyn Nicholson got into foul trouble early on, picking up her third two minutes into the third quarter, limiting her to 18 minutes of playing time. In the absence of Nicholson, fifth-year forward Brittney Smith held the boards together for the Bulldogs, finishing with 12 rebounds and three points.
Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs offensively as well. The Gamecocks played fast and aggressive, looking to force errors and rush passing lanes, pressuring the Bulldogs in a full-court press of their own. Jacksonville State made a point to capitalize off of the errors they forced, scoring 13 points off turnovers, utilizing fast paced perimeter ball movement to set up corner threes.
“They sped us up a little bit,” said Battles. “Realizing that, slowing down, and that’s how we got back into our game.”
After trailing 23-20, Georgia bounced back and found its footing.
Coming out of the half, the Bulldogs moved their starters around, featuring junior forward Zoesha Smith in the three spot at small forward. Smith came up big for the Bulldogs in the third, leading the bench contribution by setting a new scoring career high, finishing with 12.
“Coming off the bench, she did a great job,” Abrahamson-Henderson added. “I love her athleticism. I love her size. She’s just got to continue to build on this game and with her confidence.”
After taking the lead as a result of a pair of Warren free throws, the Bulldogs began to attack in transition, putting the ball on the ground, forcing Jacksonville State to foul and bring them to the line, finishing the game in the bonus. Warren remained at the point for the majority of the second half, finishing with nine points and six assists.
Battles played comfortably at shooting guard, going off in the third and fourth quarters. She finished with 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Next, the Bulldogs host the Kennesaw State Owls at Stegeman Coliseum, Wednesday Nov. 16 at 7:00p.m.