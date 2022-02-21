Georgia women’s basketball fell 65-60 at Auburn on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs have now lost four of their last five games in conference play and have fallen to 7-7 in the SEC and 18-8 on the season.
Georgia collapsed down the stretch, failing to score in the final 7:16 of the game, allowing Auburn to slowly claw its way into the lead and eventually earn the victory.
Despite out-rebounding and out-scoring Auburn in the paint, Georgia fell short due in large part to 21 team turnovers forced by great hustle and tough defense from the Tigers, who finished with a whopping 16 steals. Poor care of the basketball has become a consistent weakness in Joni Taylor’s squad in recent competition.
On offense, it was all Honesty Scott-Grayson for Auburn. She scored the Tigers first seven points of the game and never slowed down, dropping 23 points on 9-16 shooting from the field including three hits from beyond the arc.
While center Jenna Staiti and point guard Que Morrison were able to help the Bulldogs keep pace early in the first quarter, in the final five minutes, Georgia went scoreless, allowing Auburn to head into the second quarter leading by six.
Later in the half, the Bulldogs were able to claw back, with Staiti lighting it up from midrange and UGA going a perfect 9-9 from the foul line to take a three point lead heading into halftime.
In the third, Georgia found more off-ball movement and greater success in the offensive half court as guard Mikayla Coombs found an easy layup on a backdoor early to push the advantage to seven on a 9-2 scoring run.
Momentum quickly shifted in Auburn’s favor however, when Staiti picked up her third personal foul and Tigers forward Aicha Coulibaly became more assertive inside, scoring nine points in the period. 14 of Staiti’s 18 points of the game all came in the first half as she failed to be effective down the stretch.
Despite strong contributions from Georgia junior forward Javin Nicholson and freshman guard Reigan Richardson, the Tigers never went away, staying within striking distance as the game entered crunch time.
At the seven minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs hit a brick wall on offense, going scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Auburn ripped off a 9-0 scoring run and took the lead with two minutes remaining.
With 16.7 seconds to go in regulation and down by five points, the last effort for the Bulldogs ended in a turnover when a tipped post-entry pass never found the hands of Staiti.
UGA shot a measly 18.8% from the field and were outscored 17-6 in the fourth all while failing to get to the charity stripe. The Georgia loss handed Auburn just their second conference win of the season, who with the victory still remains dead last in the SEC standings.
The Bulldogs have two more games to regain their poise ahead of the conference tournament in Nashville on March 2. UGA finishes out their road stand Thursday Feb. 24 against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8 p.m. EST in Fayetteville.