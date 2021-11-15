The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Furman 78-41 in Stegeman Coliseum Monday night, moving the Bulldogs' record on the young season to 2-0.
Georgia grew into the game as it wore on. Furman registered 16 points in the opening quarter, but only managed to score 19 across the second and third quarters. Though the final scoreline doesn’t reflect it, Furman gave Georgia some problems early in the contest.
“I think the adjustment was for us to get out and disrupt a little bit,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “We were able to get some easy steals, get ourselves going, and then to just get back and get our defense set, we weren’t really sprinting back in transition the way we were capable of, and so we were able to get that taken care of.”
The Bulldogs also managed eight blocks on Furman’s offense. Graduate center Jenna Staiti led the Bulldogs with five blocks, while redshirt senior guard Mikayla Coombs registered seven defensive rebounds and contributed on the offense with seven points and seven assists.
Sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker provided the majority of the Bulldogs points against the Paladins, putting up 19 points through eight field goals, one 3-pointer and two free throws. She also earned two assists and two offensive rebounds. Staiti finished the night with 14 points.
“[Sarah Ashley Barker] is somebody who, even last year, came in and gave us a spark,” Taylor said. “She plays hard on both ends of the floor, she’s going to make something happen, she can shoot the three, she can get to the rim, she passes it well. I think this year what you see is somebody who is more settled.”
Georgia’s bench contributed 27 points against the Paladins, while Furman’s bench provided only two. Georgia also capitalized on Furman’s errors, scoring 24 points off turnovers and 22 on the fast break.
The Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter to earn its biggest lead of the game at that point to make the score 32-19. After that, the Bulldogs never looked back and went on
A 21-5 scoring run that essentially cemented their lead, making it 56-26 near the end of third quarter. Georgia’s largest lead of the game came in the fourth quarter at 74-34.
Georgia women’s basketball will return to Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday to take on Mercer.