In its fourth game of the season, Georgia defeated Kennesaw State in dominant fashion, winning 89-47.
The team set a season high in points, marking the highest-scoring game in the new era of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. This game also marked the first time the Bulldogs have scored above 80 points since Dec. 21, 2021.
Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith led the charge for the Bulldogs’ offense, putting up a season-high 20 points. Smith couldn’t seem to miss, hitting 8-9 shots from the field and went 4-4 from the line.
On the defensive side of the ball, Smith’s five rebounds contributed to Georgia’s 37 total rebounds, which outpaced Kennesaw State’s 26.
“We have the same game plan every game which is like to rely on defense and succeed defensively,” Smith said. “Once we succeed defensively that offense kind of just falls for us.”
Georgia’s defense continued to be its focal point, as the team relied on its 3-2 matchup-based defense to disorient the Kennesaw State offense. As a result, Georgia won the rebound battle but also forced Kennesaw State to turn the ball over 20 times. 14 of these turnovers were steals.
With Kennesaw State shooting 31% from the field and 25% from three, the Owl couldn’t get anything going. Thanks to the defense, Georgia’s offense was able to score quickly and efficiently, going 53% from the field and 47% from three.
Additionally, the Bulldogs got to the line 21 times. They made 85.7% of their free throws, their highest percentage so far this season.
“We want to have balanced scoring,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Just pick your poison, that's how we want to play. That makes it a really balanced team.”
Georgia got off to a hot start not with a balanced attack per se, but by finding success under the basket. Smith and the rest of the Bulldogs were easily able to make their way past the Owls for easy layups.
Georgia took advantage of its size advantage to continue finding easy layup opportunities or force KSU to foul. As such, Georgia jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs slowed down in the second but got out to a 33-point lead after the third quarter. Entering the fourth, the Bulldogs made 25% of their shots from beyond the arc, going 2-8. In the fourth quarter, however, their balanced offense would take shape.
When sophomore guard De’Mauri Flournoy and freshman guard Savannah Henderson each took their first three in the fourth quarter, both missed. For the rest of the quarter, however, they were perfect from three. Flournoy hit three three’s and Henderson hit two, both assisting the Bulldogs in placing the final nail in the Owls’ coffin and a 42-point victory.
Their efforts put Georgia at 47% from three, the team’s highest percentage from beyond the arc all season.
Coming into the game, UGA shot a collective 24% from three, so their efforts against KSU were clearly a significant improvement.
“I mean, threes are always better than twos,” Smith said. “I feel like we've been working a lot in practice and outside of games on our three-point shot and regular shots as well. We just had some really good shooters out there today.”
Now Georgia will embark on a road trip for the first time this season, traveling to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs will face the Yellow Jackets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m.