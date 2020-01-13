The Georgia women’s basketball team lost 73-56 against No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Thompson-Boling Arena.
Sunday’s loss is the third straight SEC loss for the Bulldogs, as their record now moves to 10-7 overall for the season.
Georgia trailed by six points going into the third quarter and continued to struggle in the second half. The Bulldogs struggled from behind the arc, as they could only knock down 19% of their 3-point attempts. The Lady Vols shot 66.7% in the same category, which proved to be too much to overcome.
“We battled,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “We played extremely hard, and we kept them off the offensive glass for the most part, which was a big part of our game plan. The difference in the game is they made shots, and we did not. Give Tennessee credit.”
Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols in scoring with 17 points, followed by three others reaching double digits. Georgia had three players of its own reaching double figures, with Maya Caldwell leading the way with 13 points.
After a slow start, Tennessee used an 8-0 run to go up by seven in the first quarter.
Georgia responded with its own effective effort, hitting five of its last six field goals in the first quarter. After a 3-pointer from junior Gabby Connally, freshman Javyn Nicholson scored and gave Georgia a 20-19 lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter was rough for both teams. The Lady Vols came out 0-for-5, and the Bulldogs went 0-for-6. Eventually, both teams found their rhythm, but the Lady Vols made their last five shots to give them a 35-29 lead at the end of the half.
Georgia went over two minutes without connecting on a shot to open the third quarter, and the Lady Vols responded by taking their largest lead to that point. The Bulldogs elected to call a timeout down by nine later in the third, but couldn’t do much after as they went into the final quarter down by a score of 53-43.
Georgia saw much of the same in the fourth, as Tennessee once again outscored the Bulldogs 20-13 in the quarter, bringing the final score to 73-56.
Next for Georgia is a matchup against Auburn on Jan. 19 in Stegeman Coliseum at 2 p.m.
