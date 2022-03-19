In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, sixth seed Georgia defeated No. 11 seed Dayton 70-54.
Freshman Jillian Hollingshead stepped up for the Bulldogs with a career-high 15 points. Graduate student center Jenna Staiti led the team in scoring with 19 points, adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Another graduate student had a strong performance, as point guard Que Morrison added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
For Dayton, Makira Cook scored a team-high 21 points and Jenny Giacone added 16 of her own, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Georgia.
Hollingstead’s emergence was a major development for the Bulldogs. She hadn’t played since Feb. 13 against South Carolina due to a knee injury.
“It speaks to what an important piece she is to our team,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “For her to not have played in the amount of games that she has; that she's trying to get back from her knee injury, for her to come out and do what they did tonight just speaks to her focus.”
For Georgia, the victory over Dayton was about moving on from a disappointing end to the regular season and a first round exit in the SEC Tournament against Alabama.
“The SEC Tournament left a bad taste in our mouth but it's over,” Staiti said. “New season. Everyone gets a new start, fresh start, and my teammates and coaches got us -- we got ready and we had a couple weeks off and I think that was great for us, and tonight, all the work that we put in the past couple weeks, it showed up and you can tell by everybody that was on the floor tonight that -- we flipped a switch.”
The free throw discrepancy between the two teams was a major factor in the outcome. Georgia shot 21-30 from the free-throw line while Dayton went just 2-4, a 19-point difference. The Bulldogs were dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Flyers 48-31. Georgia’s size also showed up on the defensive end with six total blocks.
“I thought we did a good job of just being aggressive and when we didn't make shots, getting offensive rebounds and giving ourselves second chance opportunities and to get to the free throw line,” Taylor said. “That's something we really talked about a lot, and tonight we got to the line 30 times which is really impressive and speaks to us being aggressive and rebounding the basketball.”
Georgia advances to the second round of the tournament, and will take on No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday at 8 p.m. The Cyclones defeated No. 14 seed UT Arlington 78-71 in their opening round game.