The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated the East Carolina Pirates 67-50 in Stegeman Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The final game of 2019 also happened to be the final non-conference game the Bulldogs will play this season.
Good shooting and improved defense ultimately pushed the Bulldogs past the Pirates. Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 14 points on a flawless 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Freshman Javyn Nicholson recorded her second straight double-double, putting up 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
"Overall, I thought we played really well,” Taylor said. “Some things to work on, always, but it was Javyn Nicholson's second game where she had a double-double. … Then, we were able to get our young players some minutes today as well. That is going to hopefully help us heading into conference play."
Georgia started the game hot, going on a 12-2 run over the first 2:37. Staiti led the way with six of Georgia's first eight points. East Carolina countered with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to three. The Bulldogs finished out the first quarter strong and took a 19-14 lead into the second frame.
The lead was pushed to 10 at the start of the second quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from sophomore Caitlin Hose. While East Carolina remained resilient throughout the first half, the Georgia lead never dropped below six points. A last-second basket by junior Gabby Connally sent the Bulldogs to the locker room with an 11-point lead.
An 11-0 third-quarter run gave the Bulldogs their first 20-point lead of the game. Georgia cruised through the fourth quarter, pushing the lead back to 20 points on multiple occasions.
Georgia has defeated six of its last eight opponents, with the two losses coming to top-ranked Baylor and UCLA.
The Bulldogs will enter conference play with a 9-4 record, as they travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Jan. 2.
