The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated the Furman Paladins 77-48 Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum, coming off an 11-day hiatus. The Bulldogs are back in the win column after suffering a loss to Baylor on the road before the break.
Shaniya Jones led the Bulldogs with 20 points off the bench, followed by Stephanie Paul with 14. Georgia put together an excellent defensive performance after a shaky first period, holding Furman under the 50-point threshold.
“That was great,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “It was definitely what I wanted to see. I thought we took advantage of the break and got our young players a lot of reps, a lot of scrimmaging. They had a better understanding of our offense and our defense, so I am excited for them.”
Georgia’s young players impressed in a game where 12 of the 13 players who entered, scored.
Georgia’s young players saw a lot of action against Furman due to the game’s wide margin of victory. Freshman guard Chloe Chapman played well and ran the fast break with high efficiency. Her mid-range jump shot was great as well.
Jones, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Virginia Tech, was the story of the game after dropping 20 points in her season debut. Her output marked the most points scored in a Bulldog debut since Tasha Humphry scored 25 against Furman in 2004.
“I said it earlier, she is a walking bucket,” Taylor said. “She is a three-level scorer, and you do not see that a lot anymore. She can score from three, she can score mid-range, she can get to the rim. She is going to be a crowd favorite for sure.”
Another scoring presence is something the Bulldogs have desperately needed in their young season. Georgia has been unable to match the 80-point outburst in the season opener but came close Sunday with the help of Jones.
The team was energized and excited, and it appeared Jones provided the spark Georgia needed.
“She did amazing tonight,” Paul said. “We were so excited for her to come back and play. She has been waiting a year. She shot the ball really well, she passed the ball really well, played some great defense. It was really exciting having her out there.”
Aside from Jones, Taylor was pleased with the offensive execution as a whole. She praised shot selection and the fast break. Georgia shot 48% overall while also keeping the turnovers to 14, much lower than the season average.
Georgia’s next outing will be a December 19 matchup with the UCLA Bruins in Stegeman Coliseum. UCLA is the nation’s No. 10 team.
